A bodyboarder has been rescued from the sea off Portrush in challenging conditions created in the aftermath of Storm Floris.

RNLI senior lifeguard Eva Jones was patrolling the West Strand on Tuesday (August 5) when she spotted the individual in distress 50 metres out. The casualty had lost his board and was struggling in the nine-foot surf and strong onshore winds.

Eva drove an all-terrain vehicle 100 metres down the beach to position herself closer to the person before entering the water with a rescue tube.

Once she reached the bodyboarder, she secured the rescue tube around him to keep him afloat and guided them both safely back to shore.

Senior lifeguard Eva Jones. Photo: RNLI

She assessed the casualty’s condition and although exhausted, he was in good spirits and didn’t require further medical treatment.

Speaking after the incident, Eva said: “Although Storm Floris had passed, it had left behind strong onshore winds and large swells which made today’s rescue challenging. Luckily the bodyboarder was at a lifeguarded beach and we could save him.

"If you find yourself in difficulty or see someone else in trouble either on the beach or in and around the water, raise your hand and call for help, or call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

The RNLI operates 10 lifeboat stations in Northern Ireland and, provides a seasonal lifeguard service on beaches along the Causeway Coast and in Co Down. It depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.