A flash rip current in the water at Portrush’s East Strand resulted in ELEVEN people being resuced by quick-thinking RNLI lifeguards last week.

The flash rip quickly developed on Saturday, August 9, between the black and white checkered flags and within a minute, eleven teenagers who were bodyboarding and swimming were swept out of their depth.

RNLI lifeguards Paul Richmond and Cameron Leighton immediately launched into the sea with their rescue boards. They made a quick analysis to determine the most critical casualties and made way to them.

Paul and Cameron each manoeuvred a casualty onto the rescue boards with two more holding onto the side of their boards. They quickly made their way with six casualties towards the beach and left them ashore and in the care of lifeguard Oliver Knox before the lifeguards paddled out towards the remaining five casualties.

Cameron took three of the casualties and Paul took the remaining two casualties back to the shore.

Speaking following the incident, Paul reminded those planning a trip to the coast to enjoy the good weather to choose a lifeguarded beach.

"The flagged areas mark the safest spots to swim and most importantly are monitored by lifeguards. On Saturday, we were able to spot the danger quickly and act immediately,” he said.

"If you’re planning on visiting the coast this weekend, try to choose a lifeguarded beach. Remember where there are no flags, there are no lifeguards.”

Lisa McAuley, mother of one of the teenagers who was rescued, said: “The swift response of the lifeguards has prevented serious injury or drowning. If the teenagers had not been swimming between the flags, it could’ve ended very differently.

"I would also like to thank the local surfers who stepped in – your boards became lifelines until help arrived.”

To avoid a rip current:

Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags which have been marked based on where it is safer to swim in the current conditions; wear a bright coloured swimming cap; swim with others, never go alone.

If you do find yourself caught in a rip:

Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted; if you can stand, wade don’t swim; if you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore; always raise your hand and shout for help.

If you see someone in difficulty or suspect they are in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.