Five members of Portrush’s RNLI crew have been awarded with Medical Director Commendations for acknowledge ‘exceptional delivery of casualty care during a service’.

The five volunteers – Colm Watters, Johnny Weston, Roo McCrudden, Dan Thorne and Ben Wilson – were presented with their commendations during an exercise on Saturday, November 30, by Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister.

The commendations were presented to the five volunteers in respect of a shout carried out in December 2023 to acknowledge “exceptional delivery of casualty care during a service”.

Colm Watters’ commendation acknowledged his “co-ordination at the scene and his guidance to other crew members”

The commendations for all five volunteers read: “Your determination and commitment to delivering excellent casualty care and saving lives at sea is recognised, and truly represents the values of the RNLI.”

Beni McAllister LOM at Portrush said: "We are very proud of the five crew members and the exceptional way they worked as a team on this service.

"Colm led from the start and guided the crew throughout the shout. This was a great example of the how casualty care training the crew have to undergo was put into practice.

" We are very pleased that their exceptional service has been recognised by the RNLI.”