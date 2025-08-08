A Causeway Coast RNLI lifeguard has rescued a swimmer caught in a rip tide – on the same day he celebrated his 18th birthday.

Cohan Currie-Laverty was patrolling Portstewart Beach when he noticed a swimmer in distress on Thursday, August 7.

The swimmer had entered a rip current and was failing to make progress. Cohan responded quickly by entering the water with his rescue board.

Cohan reached the swimmer just in time as she had begun to panic in the rip current and was struggling to keep her head above the water.

Cohan, who was celebrating his birthday on the day, added: ‘It’s a nice way to celebrate my 18th birthday, by helping others. I’ll definitely remember this birthday for the rest of my life.’ CREDIT RNLI

Once the swimmer was on the rescue board, Cohan reassured the casualty to keep calm and to try to breathe normally as they made their way ashore. Cohan made the decision to make way to Bailey’s Beach, a smaller beach by Portstewart Strand, as it was closer to them.

Once safely ashore, Cohan assessed the swimmer who was shaken by the ordeal but did not require further casualty care.

"This incident highlights how strong rip currents are,” Cohan said after the incident. “Rips can catch even the most experienced beachgoers out so if you do find yourself in trouble, Float to Live.

"Knowing this technique and encouraging your family to practice it could save your life: tilt your head back, with your ears submerged. Relax and try to breathe normally. Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to.

"It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently. By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.”

