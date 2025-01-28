£1million Communities funding to help those affected by ‘devastation’ of Storm Éowyn

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:05 BST
£1m of funding to help those impacted by Storm Éowyn has been announced by the Department for Communities.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons made the announcement during a visit to a Community Assistance Centre in Carryduff, where he acknowledged the challenges faced by those most affected.

Mr Lysons said: “Storm Eowyn has caused devastation, and my primary concern is the safety and well-being of all those affected, particularly children, the elderly and people with vulnerabilities.

“Over the weekend I activated the Non-flooding Scheme of Emergency Financial Assistance (SEFA) to ensure immediate, on-the-ground support with Community Assistance Centres operating across every council area.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons visits a Community Assistance Centre in Carryduff to pledge support for those most affected by Storm Éowyn. Photo: submitedCommunities Minister Gordon Lyons visits a Community Assistance Centre in Carryduff to pledge support for those most affected by Storm Éowyn. Photo: submited
“Today I am extending the scheme and have ring-fenced funding of up to £1m for outreach services, delivered in partnership with councils and the community and voluntary sector, to ensure the right supports are in place in the right way for those most in need.

"The widened scheme will provide funding for community assistance centres, emergency supplies of hot meals, transport to and from centres and other services, and washing facilities. The scheme will continue to cover additional costs for staff assisting with the clean-up operation."

The minister also highlighted the network of support that is available.

Minister Lyons is pictured with representatives from NIE. Photo: submittedMinister Lyons is pictured with representatives from NIE. Photo: submitted
He said: “I have been working closely with ministerial colleagues to ensure a joined-up approach to delivering supports.

“I have also ensured that all necessary action has been taken across my department. This includes supports for those who have found themselves homeless and for those needing assistance.

“I would like to commend all of our partners including councils, NIHE, Libraries NI and community and voluntary groups and individuals who have worked selflessly to make sure help is place for people in hardship.”

