Police are appealing for information following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Cloyfin Road area of Coleraine on Thursday, September 5.

The collision happened at approximately 8.30pm at the junction of Creamery Road. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked that anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1587 05/09/24.