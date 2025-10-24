PSNI appeals for witnesses to road traffic collision after pedestrian sustains broken leg near Portadown FC

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Portadown on Friday, October 17 at approximately 9.40pm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Portadown on Friday, October 17 at approximately 9.40pm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
Police are seeking witnesses and video footage after a pedestrian sustained a broken leg in a road traffic collision near Portadown Football Club.

The incident happened on the Armagh Road on Friday, October 17 at approximately 9.40pm.

"Supporters and pedestrians were leaving Portadown Football Club to board their buses on the Armagh Road, when a small light-coloured Ford car, travelling from the roundabout collided with a pedestrian waiting to board his mini bus,” police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Ford car then drove off in direction of Portadown town centre / Brownstown Road.

"The injured male was taken to hospital and has sustained a broken leg.”

Police said they have made an arrest in connection with the incident but are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage, CCTV footage or witnessed the incident to make contact on 101 quoting incident number 1635 - 17/10/25.

Related topics:PSNISupportersPoliceFordCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice