PSNI appeals for witnesses to road traffic collision after pedestrian sustains broken leg near Portadown FC
Police are seeking witnesses and video footage after a pedestrian sustained a broken leg in a road traffic collision near Portadown Football Club.
The incident happened on the Armagh Road on Friday, October 17 at approximately 9.40pm.
"Supporters and pedestrians were leaving Portadown Football Club to board their buses on the Armagh Road, when a small light-coloured Ford car, travelling from the roundabout collided with a pedestrian waiting to board his mini bus,” police said.
"The Ford car then drove off in direction of Portadown town centre / Brownstown Road.
"The injured male was taken to hospital and has sustained a broken leg.”