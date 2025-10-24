Police are appealing for information about a road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Portadown on Friday, October 17 at approximately 9.40pm. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Police are seeking witnesses and video footage after a pedestrian sustained a broken leg in a road traffic collision near Portadown Football Club.

The incident happened on the Armagh Road on Friday, October 17 at approximately 9.40pm.

"Supporters and pedestrians were leaving Portadown Football Club to board their buses on the Armagh Road, when a small light-coloured Ford car, travelling from the roundabout collided with a pedestrian waiting to board his mini bus,” police said.

"The Ford car then drove off in direction of Portadown town centre / Brownstown Road.

"The injured male was taken to hospital and has sustained a broken leg.”

Police said they have made an arrest in connection with the incident but are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage, CCTV footage or witnessed the incident to make contact on 101 quoting incident number 1635 - 17/10/25.