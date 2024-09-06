PSNI issues update after Newtownabbey security alert results in homes being evacuated
A number of homes had been evacuated and cordons put in place while a public safety operation was carried out in the Ashford Lodge area, off the Ballycraigy Road.
Police received a report shortly after 11.15pm on Thursday that a suspicious device had been left in the area.
Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device. This was later confirmed a hoax and non-viable.
Residents have now returned to their homes and temporary cordons lifted from the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation was to keep our community safe and I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during this time.
"Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1821 05/09/24.”
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council made the Valley Leisure Centre available for any residents who needed shelter due to the alert.
