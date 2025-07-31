The PSNI have made a specific appeal to drivers who may have been on the Seacoast Road in Limavady on Sunday, July 27.

Detectives investigating a house fire on the Seacoast Road are continuing with their enquiries and made the appeal for information from anyone who was driving on the road between 12.50am and 1.10am on Sunday, July 27 to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Connolly said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen anything while travelling on the Seacoast Road that morning.

“We know there were several cars on the road around that time and would appeal to anyone who was in the area to get in touch with our detectives. We’re also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage which might assist with our enquiries.

“If you were on the Seacoast Road between 12.50am and 1.10am on Sunday, 27th July, please contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 179 27/07/25.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”