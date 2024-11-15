Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Coleraine are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 20-year-old Lester McLennan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday, November 1.

Lester is a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on November 1 or 2 to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.