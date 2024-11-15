PSNI renew appeal for information on missing 20-year-old Lester McLennan
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday, November 1.
Lester is a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.
Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on November 1 or 2 to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.