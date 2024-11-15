PSNI renew appeal for information on missing 20-year-old Lester McLennan

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Police in Coleraine are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 20-year-old Lester McLennan.

It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday, November 1.

Lester is a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on November 1 or 2 to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.

