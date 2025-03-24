Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in the Westlink area on Sunday evening to come forward.

Roads Policing officers at Steeple would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the Westlink and the northbound M2 on-slip at approximately 7.30pm on Sunday, March 23 and witnessed an incident between a silver Range Rover and a grey SEAT.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that might help with the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1371 of 23/03/25.