Public urged to avoid the area around Co Armagh security alert
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Co Armagh.
Cordons are in place in the Ballyards Road area of Milford near Armagh, following a report of a suspicious object on Tuesday afternoon.
The public are asked to avoid the area.
A PSNI spokesperson said an update will be provided in due course.
