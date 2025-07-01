Public urged to avoid the area around Co Armagh security alert

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:08 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in Co Armagh.

Cordons are in place in the Ballyards Road area of Milford near Armagh, following a report of a suspicious object on Tuesday afternoon.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said an update will be provided in due course.

