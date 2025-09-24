Army bomb experts have carried out a controlled explosion at a Co Antrim school after “a potentially unstable explosive substance” was discovered.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were tasked to the Craigstown Road on Wednesday following a routine safety inspection revealed a small amount of the substance in a science classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said the explosion passed without incident.

Ammunition Technical Officers have carried out a controlled explosion on a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance at a school in Co Antrim. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

"We want to thank the school community for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

"I can confirm again that there was nothing suspicious about the substance, which was discovered during a routine safety inspection.”