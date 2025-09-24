Randalstown: ATO carry out controlled explosion as 'potentially unstable explosive substance' found in Co Antrim school classroom

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 17:04 BST
Army bomb experts have carried out a controlled explosion at a Co Antrim school after “a potentially unstable explosive substance” was discovered.

Emergency services were tasked to the Craigstown Road on Wednesday following a routine safety inspection revealed a small amount of the substance in a science classroom.

Police attended the incident alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ammunition Technical Officers.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said the explosion passed without incident.

Ammunition Technical Officers have carried out a controlled explosion on a small amount of a potentially unstable explosive substance at a school in Co Antrim. Picture: unsplash (stock image).placeholder image
"We want to thank the school community for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.

"I can confirm again that there was nothing suspicious about the substance, which was discovered during a routine safety inspection.”

