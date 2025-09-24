Randalstown: ATO carry out controlled explosion as 'potentially unstable explosive substance' found in Co Antrim school classroom
Emergency services were tasked to the Craigstown Road on Wednesday following a routine safety inspection revealed a small amount of the substance in a science classroom.
Police attended the incident alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ammunition Technical Officers.
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Patton said the explosion passed without incident.
"We want to thank the school community for their patience while this safety operation was carried out.
"I can confirm again that there was nothing suspicious about the substance, which was discovered during a routine safety inspection.”