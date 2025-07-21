Richhill: PSNI appeal following Co Armagh hit-and-run
The incident is reported to have occurred on the Annareagh Road at approximately 10.50pm on Sunday, July 20.
As a result, a motorist has been left with a shattered window and a number of scrapes and dents to the bodywork of their vehicle.
It is alleged that a white coloured HGV vehicle was involved in this collision and police investigating the incident are keen to speak with the driver.
They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time in question and has dashcam footage, to get in touch with them. Similarly, anyone who has CCTV that covers the Annareagh Road is also urged to come forward.
The number to call is 101, with witnesses asked to quote the serial number 1639 of 20/07/25.
