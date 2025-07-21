Richhill: PSNI appeal following Co Armagh hit-and-run

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Jul 2025, 07:15 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 07:15 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run road traffic collision which took place in the Richhill area.

The incident is reported to have occurred on the Annareagh Road at approximately 10.50pm on Sunday, July 20.

As a result, a motorist has been left with a shattered window and a number of scrapes and dents to the bodywork of their vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is alleged that a white coloured HGV vehicle was involved in this collision and police investigating the incident are keen to speak with the driver.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Richhill to come forward. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).placeholder image
Police are urging anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Richhill to come forward. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time in question and has dashcam footage, to get in touch with them. Similarly, anyone who has CCTV that covers the Annareagh Road is also urged to come forward.

The number to call is 101, with witnesses asked to quote the serial number 1639 of 20/07/25.

Related topics:PolicePSNICCTVHGV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice