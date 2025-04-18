RNLI Lifeguards return to beaches ahead of the Easter holidays
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These beaches include Benone Strand, Portstewart Strand, Portrush West Strand, Portrush East Strand, Whiterocks and Ballycastle. Lifeguards will be on duty from 10am until 6pm from Friday, April 18, through to Sunday, April 27.
For the past two weeks, RNLI lifeguards have been busy with their pre-season inductions where they refresh their skills in casualty care, lifesaving skills in and out of the water, watercraft operations and fitness testing.
Michael Thompson, RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead said: "Pre-season preparations have gone well, and our lifeguards are ready to get back on to the beaches and do what they do best. All our lifeguards are equipped not only with the best training but also the best equipment so that they can deal with any situation.”
Michael added: "It is important that anyone visiting the coast understands the hazards of the environment. It can be an unpredictable environment, particularly during Spring and early Summer when the risk of cold-water shock significantly increases, as air temperatures warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold.
"We would remind anyone entering the water to take extra care and avoid unnecessary risks as early season conditions are more challenging.”
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan added: “Thank you to all the volunteers who give their time to help protect the lives of others, please respect the sea, adhere to safety advice while also enjoying our wonderful coastlines this Easter.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.