Ten people were rescued from the sea after a six-metre boat capsized off Carrickfergus on Thursday (June 19) evening.

They were brought to safety by Bangor RNLI during a multi-agency response to the incident near Downshire Railway Station at 9.20pm.

Arriving on scene, the lifeboat crew observed that a boat had capsized. Some people were still in the water while others were sitting on top of the upturned hull.

A lifeboat crew member was transferred into the water, described as calm and flat, to assist the 10 people as they were all safely transferred on the rescue vessel.

Bangor RNLI brought 10 people to safety (stock image). Photo: RNLI

The RNLI said those rescued were cold and shaken but otherwise safe and well. They were then transferred to Carrickfergus where they were handed into the care of the Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Speaking following the call out, Byron Griffiths, Bangor RNLI Lifeboat operations manager said: “We would like to wish everyone well following this evening’s incident, we are delighted that all are safe and well.

"There was a multi-agency response this evening and we would like to thank and commend all our colleagues in the various emergency services for the teamwork."

With hot temperatures forecast for the next few days, the RNLI is urging people to be aware of the dangers and to know what to do should they find themselves in difficulty in the water.

"Heading to the coast or inland waters in good weather is a great way to relax and cool off – but the water can be dangerous. Air temperatures may feel warm, but water temperatures are cold enough year-round to trigger cold-water shock and while at sea, big waves and strong rip currents can overpower even the most experienced water users.

"To stay safe, we would encourage you to choose a lifeguarded beach and always swim between the red and yellow flags. If you get into difficulty in the water, the single piece of advice we’re urging people to remember is Float to Live:

Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged;

Relax and try to breathe normally;

Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat if you need to. It’s fine if your legs sink – we all float differently.

"By doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you’ve regained control of your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety. If you see someone in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”