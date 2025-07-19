One person was taken to hospital for further assessment after the RNLI responded to an alert off Portrush on Saturday (July 19).

The Lifeboat was launched in near perfect weather conditions around 1.30pm following a report of a person having taken ill on a vessel 10 miles north of the resort town.

The casualty was assessed by a volunteer crew member, who is also a doctor, before being transferred to the lifeboat and brought to Portrush Harbour.

Lifeboat crew responded to the call out at Portrush. Photo: RNLI

The individual was then transferred over to the care of the waiting Coastguard.

Judy Nelson, RNLI volunteer press officer, said: “We are fortunate that on this shout we had a volunteer crew member who is also a doctor. He was able to quickly assess the casualty and recommended a trip to hospital for further assessment.”