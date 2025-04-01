Road traffic collision at Larne Road roundabout, Ballymena
The Larne Road roundabout, Ballymena, is currently impassable due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
A police spokesperson said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey and expect delays in the area.”
There are no further details at this time.
