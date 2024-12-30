Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portrush RNLI has appealed to anyone swimming in the sea to take safety precautions after the lifeboat was tasked twice over the weekend to reports of people in difficulty in the water.

On Saturday, December 28, Portrush all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was requested to launch by the Coastguard at 10.24am to reports of a person in difficulty in the water at Pans Rock at Ballycastle.

The person with a tow float was reported as making no progress, and it was decided to launch the ALB and her volunteer crew to assess the situation. The ALB was launched at 10.49am but stood down by The Coastguard as the swimmer had made it back to shore.

However, the lifeboat was then re-tasked after it was established that the swimmer had made it onto rocks and was unable to get off. The lifeboat was stood down for a second time after HM Coastguard deployed their rope team to recover the casualty.

Carl Kennedy Duty Launch Authority for Portrush RNLI said: "As it turned out the swimmer did not need our assistance today but had a tow float attached which made it easy to see the person in difficulty. "We would encourage all swimmers to have a float, wear a bright swimming cap, and if possible, take a means of calling for assistance. Also tell someone where you are going and what time you will be expected back."

Portrush lifeboat was also called out following reports of a person in difficulty at the Herring Pond in Portstewart on Friday, December 27.

The inshore lifeboat (ILB) from Portrush was requested to launch by HM Coastguard. The volunteer crew were paged at 3.42pm and launched at 3.53pm, arriving at the scene six minutes later.

On arrival, the casualty was quickly located and taken onboard the inshore lifeboat. The casualty was then transported back to Portstewart Harbour and looked after by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Coastguard.

In case of an emergency, anyone who sees anyone in difficulty in the sea should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.