Detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee have charged a man with murder and child destruction.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 2.

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 42-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released unconditionally.

Sarah Montgomery. Picture: released by PSNI

Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded to a report on Saturday afternoon of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area.

Mum-of-two Ms Montgomery, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips described it as “an incredibly tragic case which has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved Mum.”

"Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice.

Teddy bears, tributes and flowers left near the scene where Sarah Montgomery was murdered. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

"If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org