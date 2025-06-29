Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a young mother in Co Down.

The victim has been named as Sarah Montgomery, aged 27, a mum-of-two who was pregnant at the time of her death.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team are appealing for anyone who has information that may help their inquiry to come forward.

Sarah Montgomery. Picture: released by PSNI

Police received a report at around 2.15pm on Saturday, June 28 of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided medical treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: “Sadly the woman, who has been named as 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery, a mother-of-two, and confirmed to have been pregnant at the time of her death, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

"Enquiries are at an early stage into this deeply tragic case. Our thoughts are also with Sarah’s family during this incredibly difficult time – as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened.

"Sarah’s family are being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.”

North Area Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus added: “We understand this news will cause shock and concern within the community. Local people will see our officers in and around the area – with cordons still in place today.

"Should anyone have any concerns or want to ask for help or advice, please speak to us. We want to help.

"We recognise the profound impact that violence against women and girls has on individuals, families and wider society.

"Addressing this issue remains a key priority, and we are committed to engaging directly with the local community to offer support, build trust, and help people feel safe.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org