Detectives investigating the murder of 27-year-old Sarah Montgomery in Donaghadee have made a second arrest.

Police and the the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded to a report on Saturday afternoon of an unconscious woman with a serious injury inside a house in the Elmfield Walk area.

Mum-of-two Ms Montgomery, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Monday afternoon police said they had arrested a 42-year-old woman earlier in the day in Belfast on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Sarah Montgomery. Picture: released by PSNI

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend, remains in police custody.

Police said both suspects were known to the victim and at present, no-one else is being sought in connection with the crime.

Detectives continue to appeal to the public for help with the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said “We are working at pace to determine the circumstances of Sarah’s tragic murder and need help from people in the Donaghadee and Belfast areas.

Forensic officers at the scene of the murder in Donaghadee. Picture: Pacemaker

“Did you see or hear anything unusual or suspicious in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee between 1.20pm and 2.20pm on Friday, June 27?

"Did you see a yellow Jeep Avenger in the Airport Road area of the Belfast Harbour Estate, East Belfast between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on Friday, June 27? Do you have CCTV, dashcam or phone footage which could be useful in our investigation?

"Even if you think it may not be important, please come forward and speak with us as even very small pieces of information could prove invaluable to us.

"This is an incredibly tragic case which has devastated Sarah’s family and friends, and leaves two small children without their beloved Mum.

Police officers at the scene as a murder investigation is launched following the death of a woman in the Elmfield Walk area of Donaghadee. Picture: Press Eye.

"Specially trained officers will continue to support Sarah’s family and we are working to do everything in our power to bring anyone involved in this senseless murder to justice.

"If you know anything that will help with our investigation, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 865 28/06/25.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org