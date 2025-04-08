Second Dervock wildfire brought under control by NI Fire and Rescue Service

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
A second wildfire at Dervock has been dealt with by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The Fire and Rescue Service said that 22 firefighters worked to bring a fire at the Carncullagh Road in the Dervock area under control on Monday, April 7.

The previous day, more than 40 firefighters were tasked to a gorse fire at Conogher Road in the Dervock area. In addition to one fire appliance from Ballymoney Fire Station, Coleraine, Portrush, Carnlough and Strabane Fire Stations all tasked a fire appliance to the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.

On Monday April 7 alone, the NIFRS Regional Control Room received 240 calls, 27 of the 148 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

A second wildfire at Dervock has been brought under control by NI Fire and Rescue Service. CREDIT NIFRSA second wildfire at Dervock has been brought under control by NI Fire and Rescue Service. CREDIT NIFRS
A second wildfire at Dervock has been brought under control by NI Fire and Rescue Service. CREDIT NIFRS

An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires. The NIFRS have urged the public to follow fire safety advice and stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside.

If anyone sees a fire, they should call 999 immediately.

