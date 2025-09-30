South Belfast: a number of people are hospitalised after becoming unwell with public urged to keep clear
Police say a number of people have been taken to hospital after becoming unwell in south Belfast.
Emergency services are at the scene in the Damascus Street area of the city on Tuesday evening (September 30).
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time. A further update will be provided in due course.”
There are no further details at this stage.