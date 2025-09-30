South Belfast: four people and a number of police officers hospitalised after emergency incident triggered by 'possibly noxious substance'
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), alongside the PSNI and NIAS, attended a property at Damascus Street around 5.30pm following reports of a number of persons feeling unwell.
A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Central, Cadogan, Lisburn and Dromore initially attended supported by five officers. They utilised detection and monitoring equipment to assist in resolving the incident. Crews have now left the scene.”
Meanwhile, police remain at the location with specialist colleagues conducting checks, however, they say there is no risk to the wider public.
In an update on Tuesday evening, the PSNI confirmed four people were taken to hospital and a number of police officers, as a precaution, have also been taken to hospital. It followed, police added, potential contact with a possibly noxious substance in the property. Their conditions are not life-threatening.
District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “Our priority is always the safety of the public and our officers. While a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution, I want to reassure the community that this incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.
"We continue to work with partner agencies to confirm the circumstances and will provide updates as appropriate.”