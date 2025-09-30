Emergency services attended the incident in south Belfast Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Four people and a number of police officers have been hospitalised following an emergency incident in south Belfast triggered by a ‘possibly noxious substance’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), alongside the PSNI and NIAS, attended a property at Damascus Street around 5.30pm following reports of a number of persons feeling unwell.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Central, Cadogan, Lisburn and Dromore initially attended supported by five officers. They utilised detection and monitoring equipment to assist in resolving the incident. Crews have now left the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, police remain at the location with specialist colleagues conducting checks, however, they say there is no risk to the wider public.

A number of people have been taken to hospital for treatment (stock image). Photo: Pacemaker

In an update on Tuesday evening, the PSNI confirmed four people were taken to hospital and a number of police officers, as a precaution, have also been taken to hospital. It followed, police added, potential contact with a possibly noxious substance in the property. Their conditions are not life-threatening.

District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “Our priority is always the safety of the public and our officers. While a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution, I want to reassure the community that this incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.

"We continue to work with partner agencies to confirm the circumstances and will provide updates as appropriate.”