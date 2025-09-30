South Belfast: four people and officers discharged from hospital with no noxious substance detected following emergency incident
In an update today, the PSNI added that an investigation has been carried out and no noxious substance was detected.
A quantity of suspected drugs have been removed from the Damascus Street property and enquiries remain ongoing.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), alongside the PSNI and NIAS, responded around 5.30pm yesterday following reports of a number of persons feeling unwell.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Crews from Central, Cadogan, Lisburn and Dromore initially attended supported by five officers. They utilised detection and monitoring equipment to assist in resolving the incident. Crews have now left the scene.”
Police remained at the location while specialist colleagues conducted checks, however, they said there was no risk to the wider public.
In an earlier statement, the PSNI confirmed four people and a number of police officers, as a precaution, had been taken to hospital following potential contact with a possibly noxious substance in the property.
District Commander, Superintendent Allister Hagan said: “Our priority is always the safety of the public and our officers. While a number of people were taken to hospital as a precaution, I want to reassure the community that this incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.
"We continue to work with partner agencies to confirm the circumstances and will provide updates as appropriate.”