Stewartstown: PSNI appeal after traffic collision in Co Tyrone
Police are appealing for witnesses following a traffic crash in Stewartstown on Sunday morning.
Officers received a report around 11am of a collision in the Coagh Road area.
They say enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident.
"We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the incident,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 593 - 25/05/2025.
