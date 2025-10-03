Storm Amy: M1 and M22 motorway travel severely affected due to multiple fallen trees
Travel on Northern Ireland’s motorways have been severely impacted due to multiple fallen trees as Storm Amy blasts across Northern Ireland.
The Department for Infrastructure confirmed the M1 Tamnamore junction 14 is currently closed.
Police added that the M1 westbound is currently closed from junction 12 to junction 14.
The on-slip at junction 12 is also blocked by a fallen tree and motorists are asked to leave the motorway before junction 12 if possible.
Meanwhile, travel on the M22 has also been affected.
Police confirmed the northbound at junction two in Ballygrooby is closed to road users due to a fallen tree.