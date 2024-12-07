Storm Darragh-related chimney damage has halted electricity generation at Ballylumford Power Station.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on Saturday (December 7), EP Ballylumford said the site has been made temporarily unavailable to the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI), halting electricity generation it assesses and safely addresses the damage.

It added, the storm, which affected several regions, caused significant weather conditions that resulted in structural damage to the chimney at the Ballylumford plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The storm-damaged chimney at Ballylumford Power Station. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

In response, the company stressed it is working swiftly to ensure a thorough investigation and a safe, efficient resolution to the issue.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the safe restoration of operations at EP Ballylumford,” said Tim McCullough, station manager at EP Ballylumford.

“The safety of our staff and the integrity of our equipment are our top priorities, and we are working closely with all necessary parties to minimise any disruption to electricity supply.”