Essential travel only is advised on Saturday (December 7) as conditions on the province’s roads are difficult because of the weather conditions.

The advice comes from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) as multi-agency partners continue to meet in response to the Storm Darragh amber weather warning for wind which remains in place until 9pm tonight.

In a statement DfI added: “There is disruption to Translink with bus and rail services impacted. Translink have taken steps to mitigate against the effects of Storm Darragh. Additional buses are on standby.

"Additional support and teams are also on standby, including chainsaw crews, to assist with any fallen debris blocking the railway. If roads are blocked, it may be necessary to divert Ulsterbus or Goldliner services.

A multi-agency response is ongoing as Storm Darragh continues to lash the province. This photo of fallen trees was taken earlier on Saturday at the main A57 Templepatrick road. Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

"Safety is Translink’s number one priority. All passengers should check the Translink Journey Planner or social media channels in advance of travel and to allow extra time for their journeys.

“Flights are also disrupted. The Strangford Ferry is currently suspended until further notice.”

DfI added that staff have been working through the night to respond to approximately 900 incidents which are mainly debris on the roads, fallen trees and branches and flooding.

“If travel is essential please plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds weather warning - information and advice

"It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights.

Remain Focused

"Remember to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI – Home

You can report an obstruction on the road at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect or call the 24-hour number on 0300 200 7899. Report any incidents of flooding to the Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100.

Meanwhile, there has been widespread outage of power supplies with NIE Networks currently dealing with 48,000 customers off supply.

Should customers experience a power cut they can check for updates at Powercheck NI and report the fault online or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

“Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible - please remember not to drive through flood water.

“The power of water is often on show during a storm as waves crash against harbour walls, piers and cliffs. It looks spectacular but surges can easily sweep a person off their feet.

"All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.”