Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have issued a list of community assistance hubs which are open for people who are still without power or water following Storm Eowyn.

Residents can go along to these centres to charge mobile devices, use showers and also get a cup of tea or coffee.

They are: Coleraine Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Roe Valley Leisure Centre and Sheskburn Recreation Centre (during normal opening hours).

In addition, the following community centres will be open from 10am - 2pm and also from 5pm - 9pm: Dervock Community Centre, Peter Thompson Hall Castlerock and Balnamore Community Centre.

NI Water will continue to use Dungiven Sports Centre to distribute bottled water for residents of the Dungiven/Feeny area, between 10am – 3pm from Monday, January 27 to Wednesday, January 29.