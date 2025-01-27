Storm Eowyn: Full list of community assistance hubs open around Causeway Coast and Glens Borough
Residents can go along to these centres to charge mobile devices, use showers and also get a cup of tea or coffee.
They are: Coleraine Leisure Centre, Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Roe Valley Leisure Centre and Sheskburn Recreation Centre (during normal opening hours).
In addition, the following community centres will be open from 10am - 2pm and also from 5pm - 9pm: Dervock Community Centre, Peter Thompson Hall Castlerock and Balnamore Community Centre.
NI Water will continue to use Dungiven Sports Centre to distribute bottled water for residents of the Dungiven/Feeny area, between 10am – 3pm from Monday, January 27 to Wednesday, January 29.
