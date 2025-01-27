Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water has said that Storm Éowyn has had “a significant impact” on its assets, either through loss of electrical power or damage to equipment.

They added that despite making “significant progress over the weekend”, approximately 1,000 customers are still experiencing a loss of water supply.

NI Water said: “Numbers can fluctuate depending on burst pipes, air locks etc. We can give the assurance to all those customers that we won’t stop until all our properties are back on supply. We are a 24/7 business, and that work will continue day and night until all water supplies are back to normal.

"At present, many of our telemetry assets are without power, impacting our monitoring capabilities. Generators have been deployed to various sites throughout the weekend and teams have been identifying and repairing damaged equipment as they reach it. The weather conditions in the West were making this repair effort particularly challenging.”

Storm Éowyn has had a significant impact on NI Water assets, either through loss of electrical power or damage to equipment. CREDIT PIXABAY

Causeway Coast & Glens, Derry City & Strabane and Fermanagh & Omagh District Councils are supporting NI Water in the distribution of bottled water to customers without supply at the following locations:

Omagh Leisure Centre, Old Mountfield Rd, Omagh BT79 7EGE; Enniskillen Lakeland Forum , Broadmeadow, Enniskillen BT74 7EF; Dungiven Sports Centre, 32 Curragh Road, Dungiven BT47 4SE; Derg Valley Leisure Centre, 6 Strabane Rd, Castlederg BT81 7HZ (Monday

late afternoon). Belleek Community Centre, Marina Road, Belleek BT93 3EZ (Monday late afternoon), Milestone Centre, Termon Rd, Carrickmore, Omagh BT79 9AL (Monday late afternoon).

Anyone having difficulty attending those locations is asked to contact NI Water on their Waterline number 03457 44 00 88 for direct assistance.

"We would ask the public to use our other channels of communicating with us where possible to keep our lines available for our more vulnerable customers or those without internet access.

"The most up to date information can be found on our website by using the postcode search at Current Service Updates - Northern Ireland Water.

"To stay updated and reach us, customers have several options. For real-time updates and support, connect with us on our Live Chat at

facebook.com/niwater or follow us on X at @niwnews”