North coast emergency services have advised those hoping to snap ‘big waves’ photos to stay away from the sea during Storm Eowyn.

Coleraine Coastguard posted on their Facebook page: “Please stay away from the coast during the period of weather warning tomorrow.

"DO NOT travel to “view the big waves” and take pictures and selfies.”

Meanwhile RNLI Portrush urged those near the coast to be aware of the dangers the stormy weather could bring.

Members of the public are being warned to stay away from the sea and beaches during Storm Eowyn. Credit RNLI

The posted: “The strong gusts pose a significant risk to safety and the lifesaving charity is urging the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts, piers and waterside paths.

"Storm Éowyn is set to bring potentially dangerous and uncertain conditions so we’re asking the public to stay vigilant. If you plan to visit the coast or a waterside location, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea or water.

"A visit during weather conditions such as these is not worth risking your life for.”

Portrush surfing business, Troggs, which has been established for 40 years and regularly posts weather advise to water users posted: “We have made the decision to close both stores. Reopening Saturday with the arrival of good surfing conditions for experienced surfers I think but we will keep you informed.

"Very DANGEROUS PLEASE DON’T GO IN THE WATER.”