Police are investigating as arson a blaze at the former Sintons Mill site in Tandragee on Tuesday (October 29) evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident in the Glebe Hill Manor area was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) shortly before 9.00pm. Crews attended and extinguished the fire, which NIFRS has determined as deliberate ignition.

A NIFRS spokesperson said it responded to a call around 8.48pm with two appliances from Banbridge, one each from Portadown and Lurgan, plus a water tanker from Warrenpoint and an aerial appliance from Springfield Fire Station attending the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a derelict building in Glebe Hill Manor, Tandragee. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using four jets and one hose reel.

The former Sintons Mill site in Tandragee. Photo by Google.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 12.34am (Wednesday 30 October).”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Paul Stewart said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation, particularly anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1763 – 29/10/24.”

Firefighters tackled the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Meanwhile, Alderman Paul Berry (Independent, Cusher DEA) has called for an end to anti-social behaviour at the location.

He said: “Whilst I was saddened when I visited the mill this morning, I was relieved that the mill building was not touched but all thanks goes to the brave efforts of the Northern Ireland Fire Service in containing the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There has been anti social behaviour at this location for years now, but I hope this incident will make such behaviour stop as someone could have been injured or worse.

"The malicious attack could have injured local neighbours and property if the fire Service was not out in strength. Please report any information to the PSNI.”