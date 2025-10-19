Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that traffic is being diverted at Randalstown west, due to a single-vehicle collision on the New Moneynick Road, northbound.

They are advising motorists that delays should be expected and to use alternative routes.

Trafficwatch NI reported that traffic is being diverted off the A6 to go onto the old Moneynick Road to Toome.