Toomebridge: emergency services at scene of road traffic collision in Co Antrim
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Co Antrim.
Police confirmed that traffic is being diverted at Randalstown west, due to a single-vehicle collision on the New Moneynick Road, northbound.
They are advising motorists that delays should be expected and to use alternative routes.
Trafficwatch NI reported that traffic is being diverted off the A6 to go onto the old Moneynick Road to Toome.