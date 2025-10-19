Toomebridge: four taken to hospital as a result of single-vehicle crash after Range Rover 'hit surface water' on the road

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:38 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 14:47 BST
Four people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision on the New Moneynick Road in Co Antrim on Sunday morning.

Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on the northbound stretch at around 10.05am.

It was reported that a Range Rover had hit surface water on the road and overturned.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with four people subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

Diversions were put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident on the northbound stretch of the road.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

