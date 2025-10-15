'Track and Trace' methods being employed following further sightings of Asian Hornet in Belfast
It follows confirmation of the first Asian Hornet in Northern Ireland, which was captured in the same area on Friday, and suggests the existence of a nest.
NIEA officials are now moving to employ 'track and trace' methods to establish the location of, and remove, any potential nest in the area.
The public is urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app at https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via the CEDaR invasive species online recording at http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI.
Suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.
Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the species originates from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.
Individual insects and nests are increasingly recorded in southern counties of England and two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.
DAERA said the species is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.