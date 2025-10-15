The Northern Ireland Environment Agency has this evening (Wednesday, October 15) confirmed further sightings of Asian Hornet in the Dundonald area of Belfast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows confirmation of the first Asian Hornet in Northern Ireland, which was captured in the same area on Friday, and suggests the existence of a nest.

NIEA officials are now moving to employ 'track and trace' methods to establish the location of, and remove, any potential nest in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public is urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app at https://www.brc.ac.uk/app/asian-hornet-watch or via the CEDaR invasive species online recording at http://www2.habitas.org.uk/records/ISI.

Further sightings confirmed of Asian Hornet in the Dundonald area of Belfast. Picture: GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP via Getty Images.

Suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.

Also known as a yellow-legged hornet, the species originates from east Asia and was first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual insects and nests are increasingly recorded in southern counties of England and two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

DAERA said the species is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.