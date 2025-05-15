Anna Wright was conducting a training session on her rescue board at Portrush East Strand on Saturday, May 10, when she quickly noticed a surfer was struggling in a rip current.

The surfer realised they were in trouble and spotted Anna on her training board and yelled out for help. Without hesitation Anna quickly paddled towards the surfer on her rescue board.

The surfer grabbed hold of the rescue board and Anna paddled them both back to shore. The surfer, although exhausted, was in good spirits and was in no need of medical attention.

Speaking following the rescue, Anna said: "Rips can catch even the most experienced beachgoers out. If you find yourself being swept out to sea in a rip, stay calm – don’t panic. If you can stand, wade. Don’t try to swim.

"Raise your hand and shout for help loudly. Don’t swim directly against the rip or you’ll get exhausted. Swim parallel to the beach until free of the rip, then make for shore.”

With the good spell of weather set to continue, the RNLI is reminding people to choose a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags.

RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol on Saturday and Sundays between 10am and 6pm throughout May and June at Benone, Portstewart, Portrush West Strand, Portrush East Strand, Whiterocks, Ballycastle and Tyrella.

