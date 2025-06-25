Two people were treated by paradmedics after a house fire in north Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday (June 25).

The incident occurred around 2am in Silverstream Drive area. Appealing for information, PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: “Officers along with other emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

"Two people, who were in the property at the time were treated at the scene by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 76 25/06/25.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.