Two people treated by ambulance personnel after north Belfast house fire

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two people were treated by paradmedics after a house fire in north Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday (June 25).

The incident occurred around 2am in Silverstream Drive area. Appealing for information, PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: “Officers along with other emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished.

"Two people, who were in the property at the time were treated at the scene by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 76 25/06/25.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:BelfastCCTVNorthern IrelandPSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice