Two riders have been involved in an incident at today's (Wednesday) Briggs Equipment North West 200.

The two riders were involved in the incident at Mill Road roundabout on the NW200 course six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session.

Both riders were injured in the incident and the on-course medical team attended the scene. The riders were subsequently transferred to hospital, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance.