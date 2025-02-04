Firefighters have dealt with a blaze after a seven-hour operation at commerical premises in Creagh Road, Toomebridge.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue spokesperson said firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at the premises at 2.48am on Tuesday.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 10.17am.”

Six fire appliances from Magherafelt, Maghera, Antrim, Kilrea, Cookstown and two water tankers from Pomeroy and Dungiven stations attended.