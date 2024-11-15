Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ongoing concerns about the structural safety of the former Antrim Arms in Ballycastle mean that emergency safety measures will remain in place, says Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

In a statement issues on Friday, November 15, the Council said the emergency safety measures would remain, including the temporary closure of a section of Fairhill Street.

"While Council is aware of the inconvenience caused, this closure is essential in the interests of public safety.

"Arrangements are being made to design and install a protected pedestrian walkway through the cordoned area, to enable safe access between the Diamond and Fairhill Street. The walkway is expected to be in place within the next two weeks.

Ongoing concerns regarding the structural integrity of the former Antrim Arms building on Castle Street, Ballycastle have required Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to maintain the emergency safety measures currently in place, including the temporary closure of a section of Fairhill Street. CREDIT NEWS LETTER

"Responsibility for the maintenance and safety of the former Antrim Arms building lies solely with the property owners. Council does not have the authority to carry out repairs or remedial work on privately owned property without a Court Order.

" Council’s investigation and the necessary procedures to address this dangerous structure are actively underway, although these processes can take time. We appreciate the community’s patience while we work to resolve these issues.

"Council is pleased to confirm that the safety measures in place will not affect the placement of the Christmas tree in the Diamond this year, and it will be positioned in its usual location.

"Public safety remains Council’s highest priority, and we thank residents, visitors and business owners for their understanding and co-operation during this time.”

Anyone with any further inquiries is asked to contact Council’s Building Control Department at [email protected].