VIDEO: Emergency services attend caravan fire at Ballybogey
The emergency services are at the scene of a caravan fire in Ballybogey.
A video from the NISA store in the centre of Ballybogey shows the caravan ablaze on Thursday (September 12).
Luckily the driver managed to move the caravan away from the forecourt of the NISA filling station. Traffic through Ballybogey has been disrupted as a result of the fire.
