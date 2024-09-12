VIDEO: Emergency services attend caravan fire at Ballybogey

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The emergency services are at the scene of a caravan fire in Ballybogey.

A video from the NISA store in the centre of Ballybogey shows the caravan ablaze on Thursday (September 12).

Luckily the driver managed to move the caravan away from the forecourt of the NISA filling station. Traffic through Ballybogey has been disrupted as a result of the fire.

Related topics:Emergency servicesTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice