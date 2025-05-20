With the hot weather enticing more and more people into the water for a swim, the RNLI has issued a video to mark the launch of their ‘Float to Live’ campaign.

The advice which the RNLI is urging the public to remember, share and practise is: If you find yourself struggling in water, Float to Live.

Carl Kennedy, a Water Safety Officer and Launch Authority at Portrush RNLI recalls how last year, the volunteer lifeboat crew rescued an angler who got into difficulty when fishing off rocks at Portstewart.

The casualty was found in a float to live position when the lifeboat arrived.

The RNLI has launched its Float to Live campaign, urging people to remember a single piece of advice which could help save their life if they are struggling in the water. CREDIT RNLI

"It was a Friday afternoon when the pagers went off and the inshore lifeboat was requested to go the aid of a person in the water,” Carl explained.

"The fisherman was pulled into the sea by a heavy surge as they fished off rocks at the Herring Pond. When the lifeboat crew arrived on scene, they observed the casualty in the classic float to live posture.

"The crew were on scene 17 minutes after being paged and rescued the casualty from the water, bringing them on to the lifeboat before taking the person to the shore and handing them into the care of a waiting ambulance at Portstewart Harbour.

"The crew were struck by what they said was like an advert for Float to Live. The casualty was in a full starfish shape and floating comfortably in what was a slightly choppy sea with some swell which was causing a lot of white water on rocky shores.

"The crew felt this person knew their best chance was to relax, recompose, float to live and await rescue. It was wonderful for the crew to see the RNLI’s lifesaving advice in action.”

How to ‘Float to Live’: ilt your head back, with your ears submerged; relax and try to breathe normally; move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat.

It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently; practise floating in a local pool if you can. If you see someone else struggling in water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Tell the person to relax and float on their back. Throw something buoyant to help them stay afloat.