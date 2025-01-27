A Housing Executive spokesperson said: "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds.
"We worked closely with our partners from the Department for Infrastructure, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and local Police to secure the area around the building over the weekend.
"Prevailing weather conditions hampered efforts to conduct inspections and prepare for repairs, however, this process is now underway.
"In the wake of this incident, we made strenuous efforts to contact with all residents and leaseholders and we would ask that if you are one of these and have not heard from us, to please contact 03448 920 900 for an update on the situation."
