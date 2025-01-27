VIDEO: Repair work under way at Portrush flats damaged in Storm Éowyn

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:30 BST
Work has begun to repair the roof of an apartment building in Portrush, following damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds.

"We worked closely with our partners from the Department for Infrastructure, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and local Police to secure the area around the building over the weekend.

"Prevailing weather conditions hampered efforts to conduct inspections and prepare for repairs, however, this process is now underway.

"In the wake of this incident, we made strenuous efforts to contact with all residents and leaseholders and we would ask that if you are one of these and have not heard from us, to please contact 03448 920 900 for an update on the situation."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds."

1. STORM EOWYN

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds." Photo: NI WORLD

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds."

2. STORM EOWYN

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds." Photo: NI WORLD

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds."

3. STORM EOWYN

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds." Photo: NI WORLD

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds."

4. STORM EOWYN

A Housing Executive spokesperson said, "During Storm Éowyn, the pitched roof of our apartment building at Ramore Street in Portrush was badly damaged due to high winds." Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortrushPoliceGlens Borough CouncilCauseway CoastDepartment for Infrastructure
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice