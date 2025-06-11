VIDEO: Seven fire appliances tasked to reports of smoke coming from Portrush hotel
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.05pm that smoke was coming from the Atlantic Hotel on Main Street.
One fire appliance from Portrush Fire Station, one from Portstewart Fire Station, two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station, one appliance from Ballymoney Fire Station and and appliance and a Command Support Unit from Kilrea Fire Station all attended the scene.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the premises using a thermal image camera and gas monitors to ensure the property was safe.
The building was deemed to be secure and the incident was dealt with by 8.52pm.