WATCH: Coleraine Coastguard saves dog which fell over cliff at Giant's Causeway
The reminder comes after a team from Coleraine Coastguard was tasked to the Giant’s Causeway on Sunday, January 19, following reports that a dog had fallen over a cliff edge on the upper path.
A Coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered over the edge and was able to locate the animal. The dog was brought to the top securely inside a small animal recovery bag and reunited with his family.
Posting on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “When walking your dog along cliff paths, please keep them in a lead to keep them safe.
"In an emergency on the coast, dial 999 COASTGUARD.”
Comments included: “You truly are all heries. What you did was incredible” and “That was a huge fall. Well done. I'm so glad the poor dog was saved and is OK.”