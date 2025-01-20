WATCH: Coleraine Coastguard saves dog which fell over cliff at Giant's Causeway

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Coleraine Coastguard has warned dog owners to keep their pets on leads when walking on cliff paths.

The reminder comes after a team from Coleraine Coastguard was tasked to the Giant’s Causeway on Sunday, January 19, following reports that a dog had fallen over a cliff edge on the upper path.

A Coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered over the edge and was able to locate the animal. The dog was brought to the top securely inside a small animal recovery bag and reunited with his family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “When walking your dog along cliff paths, please keep them in a lead to keep them safe.

A rope rescue technician was lowered over the edge and he was able to locate the animal, thankfully safe and sound. The dog was brought to the top securely inside a small animal recovery bag and reunited with his family. COLERAINE COASTGUARDA rope rescue technician was lowered over the edge and he was able to locate the animal, thankfully safe and sound. The dog was brought to the top securely inside a small animal recovery bag and reunited with his family. COLERAINE COASTGUARD
A rope rescue technician was lowered over the edge and he was able to locate the animal, thankfully safe and sound. The dog was brought to the top securely inside a small animal recovery bag and reunited with his family. COLERAINE COASTGUARD

"In an emergency on the coast, dial 999 COASTGUARD.”

Comments included: “You truly are all heries. What you did was incredible” and “That was a huge fall. Well done. I'm so glad the poor dog was saved and is OK.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice