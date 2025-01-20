Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Coastguard has warned dog owners to keep their pets on leads when walking on cliff paths.

The reminder comes after a team from Coleraine Coastguard was tasked to the Giant’s Causeway on Sunday, January 19, following reports that a dog had fallen over a cliff edge on the upper path.

A Coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered over the edge and was able to locate the animal. The dog was brought to the top securely inside a small animal recovery bag and reunited with his family.

Posting on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “When walking your dog along cliff paths, please keep them in a lead to keep them safe.

"In an emergency on the coast, dial 999 COASTGUARD.”

Comments included: “You truly are all heries. What you did was incredible” and “That was a huge fall. Well done. I'm so glad the poor dog was saved and is OK.”