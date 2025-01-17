WATCH: Footage of recycling plant near Garvagh where NI Fire and Rescue Service continue to tackle fire
Eight fire appliances, two turntable ladders, command support unit and a water tanker were at the scene of the incident at the RiverRidge recycling facility on the Craigmore Road.
The Chief Executive of the plant said it is too early to assess the cause of a large fire at the site.
Thanking the NIFRS, RiverRidge CEO’s Brett Ross said: “At around 3am this morning (Friday, January 17) a fire was detected at our Craigmore Facility.
"The Northern Ireland Fire Service is currently dealing with the situation, and it is too early to assess the cause and extent of the damage.
"The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified.
"Contingency plans for the company have been enacted and we have alerted key customers to assure them of our ongoing services. The collection of waste is ongoing, although there will be some disruption/delays to the likes of our skip services.
"I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their immediate response and support and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our neighbours. No one has been injured during the incident.”
The NI Fire and Rescue Service has asked members of the public to avoid the area and also keep windows and doors closed in the surrounding area.
The PSNI has also advised motorists that roads will remain closed in the Garvagh area for a number of hours. Closures are in place at Ringsend, Cashel Road, Drumcoon Road and Mayboy Road. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area at this time.
