Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NI Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to deal with a large fire at a recycling plant near Garvagh but say that “operations are likely to scale back” in the evening (Friday, January 17).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight fire appliances, two turntable ladders, command support unit and a water tanker were at the scene of the incident at the RiverRidge recycling facility on the Craigmore Road.

The Chief Executive of the plant said it is too early to assess the cause of a large fire at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking the NIFRS, RiverRidge CEO’s Brett Ross said: “At around 3am this morning (Friday, January 17) a fire was detected at our Craigmore Facility.

An overhead view of the RiverRidge plant in Garvagh where the NI Fire and Rescue Service continue to deal with a large fire. Credit NIFRS

"The Northern Ireland Fire Service is currently dealing with the situation, and it is too early to assess the cause and extent of the damage.

"The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified.

"Contingency plans for the company have been enacted and we have alerted key customers to assure them of our ongoing services. The collection of waste is ongoing, although there will be some disruption/delays to the likes of our skip services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their immediate response and support and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our neighbours. No one has been injured during the incident.”

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

The NI Fire and Rescue Service has asked members of the public to avoid the area and also keep windows and doors closed in the surrounding area.

The PSNI has also advised motorists that roads will remain closed in the Garvagh area for a number of hours. Closures are in place at Ringsend, Cashel Road, Drumcoon Road and Mayboy Road. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area at this time.