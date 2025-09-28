Whiteabbey hospital fire: more than 50 firefighters at scene of Newtownabbey blaze
Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a hospital in Co Antrim.
The public have been urged to avoid the area of Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey while fire crews tackle the blaze.
People living in the area are asked to keep keep their windows and doors closed.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service confirmed an initial report on the incident was received at 11.09am on Sunday.
"Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.”