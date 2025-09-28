Firefighters are currently in attendance at a fire at a hospital in Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public have been urged to avoid the area of Whiteabbey Hospital in Newtownabbey while fire crews tackle the blaze.

People living in the area are asked to keep keep their windows and doors closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service confirmed an initial report on the incident was received at 11.09am on Sunday.

"Six fire appliances, two aerial appliances and 51 firefighters are in attendance supported by a Command Support Unit and other specialist vehicles.”