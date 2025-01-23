Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Women's Aid Northern Ireland has issued urgent safety advice in advance of Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advice is aimed at service users or victims of domestic abuse who may have a hidden mobile phone, and warns that they should turn it off ahead of an emergency alert being issued at 6pm today (Thursday, January 23).

"Due to the impending red weather alert tomorrow for Storm Éowyn, the government will issue an emergency alert to all phones in Northern Ireland this afternoon,” the organisation said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have a hidden phone, please turn if off now to to prevent it making a sound when the alert is issued. Only turn the phone back on when it is safe to do so, as the alert will make a loud noise."

Women's Aid NI have issued a phone safety warning ahead of the Storm Éowyn emergency alert. Photo: Helena McManus

For more information on the Emergency Alert system, visit womensaidni.org/emergencyalert

First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed during a press conference at Stormont on Thursday afternoon that the alert would be sent to mobile phones across Northern Ireland.