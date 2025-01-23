Women's Aid NI issue phone safety warning ahead of Storm Éowyn emergency alert
The advice is aimed at service users or victims of domestic abuse who may have a hidden mobile phone, and warns that they should turn it off ahead of an emergency alert being issued at 6pm today (Thursday, January 23).
"Due to the impending red weather alert tomorrow for Storm Éowyn, the government will issue an emergency alert to all phones in Northern Ireland this afternoon,” the organisation said.
"If you have a hidden phone, please turn if off now to to prevent it making a sound when the alert is issued. Only turn the phone back on when it is safe to do so, as the alert will make a loud noise."
For more information on the Emergency Alert system, visit womensaidni.org/emergencyalert
First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed during a press conference at Stormont on Thursday afternoon that the alert would be sent to mobile phones across Northern Ireland.
